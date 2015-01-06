The Money Pros – Learn the Changes to Estate Taxes in 2015!

FOX Providence

by: John Bent

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll be joined by our estate planning pro Karen DelPonte, Attorney and Partner with Cameron and Mittleman, to discuss upcoming changes to estate tax for 2015.

Also in this episode:

  • Financial Resolutions: Are you making them? If not, why you should.

    Top 3 Financial Resolutions for 2015
    1. Saving More (55%)
    2. Paying Off Debt (20%)
    3. Spending Less (17%)
      4. Source: Fidelity Financial Resolutions Study
    4. 2014 was another great year for stocks but not all performed equally. We’ll look at the numbers.
    5. Tip of the Week: Good news for new RI parents when it comes time to save for college.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com