The Money Pros – Learn the Changes to Estate Taxes in 2015!

We’ll be joined by our estate planning pro Karen DelPonte, Attorney and Partner with Cameron and Mittleman, to discuss upcoming changes to estate tax for 2015.
Also in this episode:
- Financial Resolutions: Are you making them? If not, why you should.Top 3 Financial Resolutions for 2015
Source: Fidelity Financial Resolutions Study
- Saving More (55%)
- Paying Off Debt (20%)
- Spending Less (17%)
- 2014 was another great year for stocks but not all performed equally. We’ll look at the numbers.
- Tip of the Week: Good news for new RI parents when it comes time to save for college.