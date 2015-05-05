The Money Pros – Learn Crucial Tips to Selling Your Home!

Our Real Estate Pro, Chad Kritzas with Keller Williams, joins us to share his expertise!Show ahead
- In an effort to address the explosion of student loads, in March President Obama announced the Student Aid Bill of Rights. We’ll have the details.
- Our Real Estate Pro Chad Kritzas will be with us to discuss tips for selling your home.
- Web Site Wallethub’s annual analysis of best and worst states to be a taxpayer is out. We’ll have the results.
- Moneypros Mailbag question from a viewer on getting out of debt.
Facts About Debt:
– Outstanding student loan balances have reached $1.2 Trillion and now are more than total credit card debt in this country.
– Borrowing totals have tripled in the last decade.
– The average balance at graduation is approximately $28,000 per student.
– Loans have become a life-long burden for graduates and their parents who are also worried about retirement.
– In an effort to help address some of the issues surrounding these loans, President Obama announced the Student Aid Bill of Rights.
– Described as a declaration of values to guide policy makers to make college more affordable.Plan includes: