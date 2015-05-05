The Money Pros – Learn Crucial Tips to Selling Your Home!

Our Real Estate Pro, Chad Kritzas with Keller Williams, joins us to share his expertise!Show ahead

In an effort to address the explosion of student loads, in March President Obama announced the Student Aid Bill of Rights. We’ll have the details.

Web Site Wallethub’s annual analysis of best and worst states to be a taxpayer is out. We’ll have the results.

Moneypros Mailbag question from a viewer on getting out of debt.

Facts About Debt:

– Outstanding student loan balances have reached $1.2 Trillion and now are more than total credit card debt in this country.

– Borrowing totals have tripled in the last decade.

– The average balance at graduation is approximately $28,000 per student.

– Loans have become a life-long burden for graduates and their parents who are also worried about retirement.

– In an effort to help address some of the issues surrounding these loans, President Obama announced the Student Aid Bill of Rights.

– Described as a declaration of values to guide policy makers to make college more affordable.Plan includes: