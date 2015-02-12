The Money Pros – It’s Tax Season!

by: John Bent

Posted: / Updated:

Oliver talks to Tax Pro, Greg Porcaro, CPA and Partner Otrando, Porcaro & Associates.Also on the show:

  • Do you hide money from your significant other? According to recent research, it’s pretty common, we’ll take a look.
  • We’ll be joined by our tax pro Greg Porcaro to talk about the Affordable Care Act better known as Obamacare and how it’s going to impact your upcoming tax return.
  • Does retirement always mean being done working? For many that’s not the case. Why and what are the considerations?
  • Moneypros Mailbag: Question from a viewer on IRA Rollovers

