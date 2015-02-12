The Money Pros – It’s Tax Season!

Oliver talks to Tax Pro, Greg Porcaro, CPA and Partner Otrando, Porcaro & Associates.Also on the show:
- Do you hide money from your significant other? According to recent research, it’s pretty common, we’ll take a look.
- We’ll be joined by our tax pro Greg Porcaro to talk about the Affordable Care Act better known as Obamacare and how it’s going to impact your upcoming tax return.
- Does retirement always mean being done working? For many that’s not the case. Why and what are the considerations?
- Moneypros Mailbag: Question from a viewer on IRA Rollovers