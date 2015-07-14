The Money Pros – Common Estate Planning Misconceptions and their Reality!

by: John Bent

Posted: / Updated:

On this episode of The Money Pros:

Our Estate Planning Pro, Karen DelPonte shares her insight on common misconceptions about estate planning.

Also in this episode:

  • Is owning a home a great investment?

    Our Estate Planning Pro, Karen Delponte. Attorney and Partner at Cameron and Mittleman to discuss some common estate planning misconceptions.

  • Ever wonder what your chances of a IRS audit are? Slimmer than you may think.
  • Think you’ve made some bad investments and lost some money. Well this story will make you feel better.

