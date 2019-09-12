Live Now
Videolinq Stream
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Watch the Mel Robbins Show
Enter The Mel Robbins Contest

SNEAK PEEK: The shocking twist during episode 1 of ‘The Mel Robbins Show’

The Mel Robbins Show

by: Eyewitness News

Posted: / Updated:

It is so UNBELIEVABLY bananas, the first episode!

I cry during it. I’m laughing hysterically. There’s surprises.

Mel Robbins, host of “The Mel Robbins Show”

The first episode of “The Mel Robbins” show is an entire show dedicated to how to bring her best-selling book “The 5 Second Rule” to life.

CONTEST: Win a trip to NYC to see The Mel Robbins Show Live

“You meet people in real life who are using it,” she explained in our one-on-one interview. “For example, a woman who hadn’t left her house in two years, who used ‘The 5 Second Rule’ to beat her agoraphobia, lose 140 pounds, and now she’s running marathons.”

Robbins’ book and TEDx talk propelled her to fame and for the last five+ years, she’s traveled around the world giving motivational speeches at different events and conferences. She became the most sought-after female speaker.

The Mel Robbins Show premieres September 16th on FOX Providence Weekdays at 4 p.m.

WATCH: We talked to Mel Robbins one-on-one ahead of Sept. 16 show premiere

Why should you tune in?

“You should tune in because this is a show for you. Every other show on air is a show for celebrities or a show about the news, or a show about people’s opinions,” Robbins added. “We are thinking about you, and what you’re going through, and what issues you’re dealing with, and what you’re talking about at your kitchen table.”

More about the new Mel Robbins Show on FOX Providence >>

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams