WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) - For months, folks walking along the path by the Palmer River in Warren have speculated when and what would open in what seemed like a vacant industrial building next to the Tourister Mill Apartments. This week, they got their answer.

The Guild Warren opened its doors on Wednesday, September 1, on Water Street. It's the third spot for The Guild, which has operated its successful brewery in Pawtucket since 2017. This is the second summer they've also operated a beer garden in Providence, in which co-founder Jeremy Duffy says, tens of thousands of people have enjoyed this year alone.