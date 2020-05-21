Successful Living: Our Tax Expert Joins Us

Greg Porcaro from Otrando, Porcaro & Associates, a CPA firm located in Warwick, Rhode Island, joins us for a wealth of tax information during this unprecedented time. Have you received your stimulus check? Is it taxable? Is your unemployment taxable? Also, if you received a PPP loan, what you need to do to have the loan forgiven.

Have a topic or question you’d like us to address on the show? Send them our way through the Successful Living Facebook page.

Watch Successful Living every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on Fox Providence and catch up on any segments you missed on FoxProvidence.com.