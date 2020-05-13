Successful Living: Our Mortgage Expert Gives Us an Update

We speak with our mortgage expert, Steve Tetzner from Homestar Mortgage. Steve discusses how the pandemic and possible loan payment deferral is impacting the lenders and what that means for the consumer. He also shares with us his perspective on refinancing and purchasing in today’s environment.

