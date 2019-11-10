Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 11
Watch the Mel Robbins Show
Enter The Mel Robbins Contest

Successful Living: Is it time to refinance?

Successful Living
Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In the second episode of Successful Living, mortgage expert Steve Tetzner of Homestar Mortgage joins us to discuss the current interest rates and whether right now might be the time to refinance.

We also look at some ways to get organized and how to better understand your 401(k) and other retirement plans.

Have a topic or question you’d like us to address on the show? Send them our way through the Successful Living Facebook page.

Watch Successful Living every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on Fox Providence and catch up on any segments you missed on FoxProvidence.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: Local Programming

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com