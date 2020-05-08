Successful Living: Current Market Real Estate

1  of  2
Successful Living
Chad Kritzas from Home Smart Real Estate, discusses how buying and selling in current market conditions is being achieved. The demand for real estate continues to be very high, however the inventory is low. This has supported a sellers’ market and sustained strong real estate prices. Chad also discusses how his real estate team is making buying and selling real estate a safe and comfortable process.

Have a topic or question you’d like us to address on the show? Send them our way through the Successful Living Facebook page.

Watch Successful Living every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on Fox Providence and catch up on any segments you missed on FoxProvidence.com.

