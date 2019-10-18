FOX Providence announces new ‘Successful Living’ local financial show

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WNAC) — FOX Providence will debut a new local financial show starting on October 27, 2019. The weekly half-hour show is dedicated to bringing useful information on personal finance, real estate, mortgages, taxes, wills, trusts, estate planning and so much more to the viewers from Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts’ most trusted local professionals.
Watch Successful Living every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. on FOX Providence and watch all the Successful Living show’s segments here at FOXProvidence.com/succesful-living.