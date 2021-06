SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) -- South Kingstown is calling on a judge to compel a prominent Democratic campaign strategist to explain his involvement in a recent political mailer that went out to children, Target 12 has learned.

The town last week filed a petition in Washington County Superior Court, requesting that the court enforce a recent subpoena for Brad Dufault of Checkmate Consulting Group to testify before the Town Council.