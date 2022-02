PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Rhode Island officials are in serious renewed talks about a potential deal to redevelop the so-called "Superman building" in downtown Providence, according to multiple officials, though it's unclear how close they are to clinching an agreement.

The 26-story building at 111 Westminster St., long known as the Industrial Trust Building, has been sitting empty since Bank of America moved out in 2013, and its deterioration has become a black eye for downtown Providence.