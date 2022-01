PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday signed an executive order that will allow elected officials and other individuals to participate remotely in meetings of government bodies, resurrecting a policy that had been in place earlier in the pandemic

McKee's office tweeted a photo of him signing the order late Thursday morning. The text of the order says public bodies are now allowed to meet using "telephonic or electronic communication," but must "make provisions to ensure public access."