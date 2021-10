PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say a 2 year-old boy reportedly found wandering near I-95 in Pawtucket early Sunday morning had minor injuries and appeared tired and dirty.

According to a police report obtained by 12 News, Central Falls police originally received a call around 6:30 a.m. from Daniela Peraza Lemus stating she had located a child in Pawtucket while coming home from Providence in a rideshare.