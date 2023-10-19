Executive Director of the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center Wendy Joering and Temple Emanu-El’s Cantor Brian Mayer join Dan Yorke to discuss the war in Israel, the Cantor’s connection and it’s effect on the local community. To find out more information about the Holocaust, go to bornsteinholocaustcenter.org. To donate money to help purchase body armor vests for the Israeli defense force, visit teprov.org.