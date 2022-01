PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Providence men are facing charges after prosecutors say a U.S. Postal Service employee was attacked and robbed of a package containing more than half a kilogram of cocaine.

A federal grand jury handed up an indictment Wednesday charging Juan Bautista Rosario-Sandoval and Duralline Azcona Rodriguez with conspiracy to possess more than 500 grams of cocaine, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.