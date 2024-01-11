Co-Founder of the Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket, Ricardo Pitts-Wiley joins Dan Yorke to discuss a reading of a historic document that’s happening on Martin Luther King Day, the state of democracy and a special performance at PPAC.
Co-Founder of the Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket, Ricardo Pitts-Wiley joins Dan Yorke to discuss a reading of a historic document that’s happening on Martin Luther King Day, the state of democracy and a special performance at PPAC.