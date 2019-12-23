1  of  2
#FindMyRI is WPRI 12's Danielle North bringing a unique look at the people, places, and things that make Little Rhody special. If you have an idea that #FindMyRI should highlight next, send it to Danielle North via email, Facebook, or Twitter.

#FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Twin brothers Cody and Jesse Helger have brought back a family tradition of selling Christmas trees at the Helger Brothers tree farm in Tiverton.

The brothers just wrapped up their fifth season of bringing back the tradition – which was started by their Uncle Norm back in the 1960s.

The twins have started a new tradition, as well.

A vintage Model T has become a holiday staple in town, with hundreds of families having their pictures taken next to the nostalgic set of wheels.

The twins even make special tree deliveries in the 90-year-old Model T.

For more on this holiday tradition, what Danielle North’s latest #FindMyRI in the video above.

