Live Now
RI health director briefing lawmakers on the state’s coronavirus preparedness
#FindMyRI only on WPRI.com

#FindMyRI is WPRI 12's Danielle North bringing a unique look at the people, places, and things that make Little Rhody special. If you have an idea that #FindMyRI should highlight next, send it to Danielle North via email, Facebook, or Twitter.

#FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places

FindMyRI

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The smallest state is filled with so many hidden treasures, and each community has its own story to tell.

With #FindMyRI, WPRI 12’s Danielle North is celebrating the unique people and places that make Little Rhody special.

If you have an idea for a topic that Danielle could highlight in a future video, send it to her via email, Facebook or Twitter.

More #FindMyRI

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com