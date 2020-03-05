FindMyRI: Showcasing RI’s unique people and places

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The smallest state is filled with so many hidden treasures, and each community has its own story to tell.

With #FindMyRI, WPRI 12’s Danielle North is celebrating the unique people and places that make Little Rhody special.

If you have an idea for a topic that Danielle could highlight in a future video, send it to her via email, Facebook or Twitter.

More #FindMyRI