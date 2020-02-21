EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nine years ago, it started as a simple canned food drive.
Now, Carl Sweeney and his Hope & Faith Drive LLC have helped countless families in East Providence who are less fortunate.
Eyewitness News anchor Danielle North has more in her latest #FindMyRI video above.
FindMyRI is WPRI 12’s Danielle North bringing a unique look at the people, places, and things that make Little Rhody special. If you have an idea that #FindMyRI should come and highlight next, send it to Danielle North via email, Facebook, or Twitter.
More #FindMyRI
- #FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith
- #FindMyRI: Twins bring holiday tradition back to Tiverton
- #FindMyRI: Goodnight Woonsocket
- FindMyRI: Pond life in Coventry
- #FindMyRI: The Snowbird