#FindMyRI: Helping needy families with a little hope and faith

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nine years ago, it started as a simple canned food drive.

Now, Carl Sweeney and his Hope & Faith Drive LLC have helped countless families in East Providence who are less fortunate.

Eyewitness News anchor Danielle North has more in her latest #FindMyRI video above.

