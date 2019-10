(WPRI) — There is power in sharing a story with a child. Two teachers in Woonsocket have teamed up to make sure ALL students start their week with a bedtime story told – and shared – in a whole new way!

Goodnight Woonsocket is a website where each week a special guest reads a bedtime story. A new video is uploaded every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Check out this month’s #FindMyRI in the video above.

