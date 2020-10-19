Restivo’s Heating and Air Conditioning

Restivo’s provides professional maintenance and installation services in the residential sector for your heating and cooling needs. Our installations and service visits are carried out by fully trained staff members to the highest professional standards for complete customer satisfaction. We specialize in ductless mini-splits, central air & duct systems, oil to gas conversions, and much more, with only the most trusted brands in the heating and cooling industry. Our 84 years of experience was founded on the hydronic and steam heating technology, so no matter where you land on the spectrum of heating and cooling projects…you can rest easy with Restivo’s!
FALL HOME SOLUTIONS SPECIAL:
CONTACT US:
Address: 295 Scituate Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919
Phone: (401) 351-7378
Website: restivos.com