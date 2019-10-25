In this Local Business Moment, Isle Brewers Guild co-founder Devin Kelly introduces us to this collaborative brewery success.

Isle Brewers Guild is a partnership brewery located in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Several brewers brew their own beer under the care and supervision of their own brewmaster, in a state-of-the-art facility. The goal is to provide an efficient solution with better control and customer service. Co-founder Devin Kelly explains how the partner brewery started and takes us on a tour of this amazing facility.

