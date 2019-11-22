Local Business Moment: Female led Athena Global Advisors

In this Local Business Moment, Ted Nesi takes a deeper look at a local female led organization, Athena Global Advisors.

Athena Global Advisors is a diverse group of professionals, working together to bring unique solutions to complex problems. From management consulting to creating memorable events, this local company has a unique and interesting story to tell about its success.

Learn more about Athena: https://www.athenaglobaladvisors.com/

Watch more Local Business Moment stories and when they first air on Executive Suite on FOX Providence and myRITV.