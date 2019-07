KITE Architects is a local architecture firm that continues to design beautiful, sustainable, productive and timeless buildings and spaces. The firm has designed many local buildings such as the Dean Hotel, which is receiving world-wide attention. Kite works with urban sites, historic and mid-century modern buildings, and sustainable design. The owners, Albert Garcia and Christine West, lead the talented team of architects that have contributed to making the company one of the most respected architecture firms in Southern New England. We talk with both of the owners to find out more about their unique approach to making sure every project exceeds their clients expectations.

