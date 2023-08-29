Zach Bryan performs on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Country star Zach Bryan announced his 2024 North American run of “The Quittin Time Tour” on Tuesday.

Bryan is set to perform at Gillette Stadium on June 26. Levi Turner and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be supporting acts for the Foxboro stop of the tour.

The announcement follows the release of Bryan’s fourth full-length studio album, “Zach Bryan.” The album has 16 tracks all written and produced by Bryan.

Fans can preregister for presale access here. Presale begins on Sept. 6 and general ticket sales will begin Sept. 8.

The tour kicks off in Chicago on March 6 and 7 of next year.