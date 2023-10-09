FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Country star Zach Bryan announced he’s adding a second performance at Gillette Stadium for his upcoming 2024 North American run of “The Quittin Time Tour.”

The singer-songwriter will now be performing at Gillette on July 17, in addition to his show on June 26.

Fans can register for presale access for the new show dates here. Presale will begin on Oct. 18, general on-sale begins on Oct. 20.

Bryant also added more dates in Los Angeles and Nashville, as well as several other stops.

The tour kicks off in Chicago on March 6 of next year.