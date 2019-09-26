Women & Infants doctor to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This breast cancer doctor at Women & Infants Hospital is taking some time out from working to save lives to appear on a popular game show.

Who is… Dr. William M. Sikov?

Dr. Sikov will be a contestant in season 36 of “Jeopardy!” His episode is scheduled to air on WPRI 12 at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Dr. Sikov is a medical oncologist specializing in breast cancer and holds the title of associate director of clinical research in the Program in Women’s Oncology at Women & Infants, according to a statement Thursday from the hospital’s parent company, Care New England. He received his medical degree from Yale in 1978 before tours of duty at Pittsburgh’s University Health Center and New England Medical Center in Boston. He’s been with Women & Infants’ Breast Health Center since July 2003.

This season of “Jeopardy!” started airing Sept. 9, shortly before host Alex Trebek announced he returned to chemotherapy for treatment of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.