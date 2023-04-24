MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Xfinity Center tweeted that Willie Nelson is scheduled to perform there at the end of this summer.

He’ll reportedly be one of the artists in the lineup for the Outlaw Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. Presale starts Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m.

Other performers will include members of Nelson’s family, along with Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros, The Wolf Pack, String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos and Particle Kid.

Visit the concert’s website for tickets and more information.