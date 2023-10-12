EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Are you ready for it?

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which debuts in movie theaters on Friday, Oct. 13, documents the initial North American leg of pop superstar Taylor Swift’s sold-out “Eras Tour.”

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” the singer said in a social media post announcing the film.

Here’s where you can watch it in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

WHERE TO WATCH “TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR”

Providence 🎬 Blackstone Valley 🎬 West Bay 🎬 East Bay 🎬 South County 🎬 SE Mass

Providence

Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX (see showtimes)

Avon Cinema, Providence (see showtimes)

Blackstone Valley

CWTheaters Lincoln Mall 16, Lincoln (see showtimes)

West Bay

Showcase Cinema de Lux Warwick (see showtimes)

Apple Cinemas Warwick (see showtimes)

East Bay

Island Cinemas 10, Middletown (see showtimes)

South County

All South County Luxury Cinemas, South Kingstown (see showtimes)

SE Mass

Regal Bellingham (see showtimes)

Picture Show at SouthCoast Market Place, Fall River (see showtimes)

Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place (see showtimes)

Showcase Cinema de Lux North Attleboro (see showtimes)

AMC Dartmouth Mall 11, North Dartmouth (see showtimes)

Showcase Cinemas Seekonk Route 6 (see showtimes)