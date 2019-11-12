We love you, Alex: Trebek touched by Brown U. student’s Final Jeopardy! response

Live Now
Brown University student Dhruv Gaur will appear on Jeopardy!

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While Brown University student Dhruv Gaur lost Monday night in the semifinals of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, he won over the audience with a small tribute to host Alex Trebek.

Trebek choked up after reading Gaur’s response in Final Jeopardy. Instead of the correct answer, the Georgia native simply wrote: “We ♥ you, Alex.”

Just prior to revealing the Final Jeopardy clue, Trebek shared with the contestants that he was re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Gaur later tweeted that he could’ve taken a stab at the correct response but decided to “say to Alex what everybody at the tournament was thinking.”

Gaur also tweeted that many of the contestants will be raising money for pancreatic cancer research later this week.

