Utah theme park sues Taylor Swift over ‘Evermore’ album

In this file photo, Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A theme park in Utah has filed a lawsuit against Taylor Swift that accuses her of trademark infringement.

Evermore Parks said in its suit filed Tuesday that the title of Swift’s 2020 album “Evermore” violates the park’s trademark rights.

Swift’s lawyers say the allegations are baseless and they refuse to comply with a cease and desist letter the park sent to Swift on Dec. 18.

They added that the singer-songwriter styled her new album in a way that is entirely distinct from the park’s aesthetic.

Evermore Park was created in 2018 and features costumed actors and performers.