URI postpones Polo G concert over COVID-19 concerns

Entertainment

by: Leah Crowley

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Citing COVID-19 concerns, the University of Rhode Island has indefinitely postponed a hip hop concert scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17.

All tickets to the Polo G show will be automatically refunded, according to the university.

URI said when the show was booked in June, they believed campus events would be returning to normal. However, due to the current coronavirus transmission data, university officials are re-examining their protocols for large-scale events.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by this postponement and disappointed that we had to take this step but, ultimately, we need to do our best to safeguard that in-person experience and the health of our community,” the university wrote in a notice to the campus community.

URI says the postponement will give them time to revise and enforce the guidelines for future events. Rapper Playboi Carti is still scheduled to perform at the Ryan Center on Dec. 16.

COVID-19 vaccinations are mandated for URI students and staff. Currently, non-URI attendees of large indoor events at the school must show proof of full vaccination to enter, unless they’re not eligible for the vaccine.

