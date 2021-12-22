CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Guidance
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Trinity Rep to resume ‘A Christmas Carol’ after possible COVID case

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The show will go on!

The Trinity Repertory Company plans to resume its performances of “A Christmas Carol” on Wednesday after the weekend shows were canceled due to COVID precautions.

According to a Facebook post, the weekend cancellations occurred after a member of the cast experienced symptoms and they did not have time to have an understudy perform in their place.

Artistic Director Curt Columbus says the whole cast is vaccinated and no one tested positive, but they canceled the performances out of an abundance of caution.

“I’m convinced that the way that we’ll get back in front of an audience is the way that we’ve been doing it for two months now, which is really safely, it’s being really vigilant, we do rapid tests every day,” Columbus said. “The artists for the last couple of days have been masked, there’s an abundance of caution, that’s the way forward. I know it.”

Ticketholders for the affected performances on Dec. 18 and 19 were told tickets would be good for another night.

The show runs through Jan. 2 and there’s also an on-demand streaming option available through Jan. 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community