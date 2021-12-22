Trinity Rep to resume ‘A Christmas Carol’ after possible COVID case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The show will go on!

The Trinity Repertory Company plans to resume its performances of “A Christmas Carol” on Wednesday after the weekend shows were canceled due to COVID precautions.

According to a Facebook post, the weekend cancellations occurred after a member of the cast experienced symptoms and they did not have time to have an understudy perform in their place.

Artistic Director Curt Columbus says the whole cast is vaccinated and no one tested positive, but they canceled the performances out of an abundance of caution.

“I’m convinced that the way that we’ll get back in front of an audience is the way that we’ve been doing it for two months now, which is really safely, it’s being really vigilant, we do rapid tests every day,” Columbus said. “The artists for the last couple of days have been masked, there’s an abundance of caution, that’s the way forward. I know it.”

Ticketholders for the affected performances on Dec. 18 and 19 were told tickets would be good for another night.

The show runs through Jan. 2 and there’s also an on-demand streaming option available through Jan. 16.