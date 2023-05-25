PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Trinity Repertory Company has announced the lineup for its 60th anniversary season, which begins in September.

It includes the annual showing of “A Christmas Carol,” which runs from Nov. 9 through the end of the year.

The season kicks off with multiple adaptations of the events of the Salem Witch Trials. Other shows include “La Broa,” “August Wilson’s Fences,” and “La Cage Aux Folles.”

Here’s Trinity Rep’s 2023-24 schedule:

Visit Trinity Rep’s website for more information.

More local theater news: