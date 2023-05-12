BOSTON (WPRI) — The MBTA released another round of commuter rail tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts at Gillette Stadium on Friday, but most have already disappeared.

Within the first two minutes, roughly 2,000 of the 3,230 additional tickets were already sold, the MBTA said.

All of the Boston tickets sold out within 90 seconds, according to the MBTA, while only a limited number of Providence tickets remained as of Friday evening.

The MBTA said the concert trains will operate at maximum capacity and it’s selling the total number of possible tickets.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The first round of tickets released by the MBTA sold out within hours.

The roundtrip tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased through the mTicket app. The schedule for Providence is as follows:

Depart Providence Station: 4:05 p.m.

Depart Pawtucket/Central Falls: 4:11 p.m.

Depart Attleboro: 4:25 p.m.

Depart Mansfield: 4:35 p.m.

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 5:20 p.m.

The MBTA said trains will depart from the Foxboro station 30 minutes after each concert ends, and there are no refunds.