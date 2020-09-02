‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin joins Dancing with the Stars cast

Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis. (Credit: Big Cat Rescue)

(WPRI) — Good Morning America (GMA) announced the celebrities that will be competing in season 29 of Dancing with the Stars Wednesday morning.

Carole Baskin, 51, who became popular after Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King,” is joining the cast.

“With her signature flower crown, shes dancing away from Big Cat Rescue all the way to the ballroom, even bringing her cat,” GMA said.

The series follows Baskin and Joe Exotic’s long-standing feud over exotic animals in private zoos. Since the release, Baskin has been the headlines of internet memes and theories related to the disappearance of her husband.

“Get ready you cool cats and kittens,” Baskins said in the video reveal.

Others slated to appear on the show are NFL star Vernon Davis, rapper Nelly, “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, and TV host Nev Schulman.

The season premieres Sept. 14 on ABC.

