FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Country music fans will finally be able to head to Foxboro at the end of this month to see Garth Brooks perform.

The seven-time Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year joined 12 News This Morning to talk about his upcoming shows at Gillette Stadium.

Brooks announced a new opening show date on May 20 and tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets for the original May 21 show went on sale back in January.

Tickets are $94.95 a piece, with a limit of eight per person.

His shows were originally planned for October but were postponed to May after the resurgence of COVID-19.

It will be the only stop in New England on Brooks’ current tour, and also his first time in the Boston market in seven years.

