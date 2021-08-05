Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at PPAC now on sale

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tickets went on sale Thursday morning for the return of Hamilton at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

The Tony Award-winning musical will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

Tickets can be purchased on ppacri.org or in person at the PPAC Box Office.

Tickets will not be available for purchase by phone, according to PPAC.

Prices range from $69 to $159, with a select number of $349 premium seats available, PPAC said, and there will be a lottery for forty $10 seats for all performances.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household.