Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at PPAC go on sale Aug. 5

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton” is set to return to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) later this year, and single tickets go on sale to the public next week.

The return engagement runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, tickets can be purchased on ppacri.org or in person at the PPAC Box Office.

Tickets will not be available for purchase by phone, according to PPAC.

Prices range from $69 to $159, with a select number of $349 premium seats available, PPAC said, and there will be a lottery for forty $10 seats for all performances. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household.