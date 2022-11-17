PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ticketmaster isn’t “out of the woods” just yet, at least when it comes to Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour.

Swifties looking for one last chance to score tickets to the upcoming tour were left crestfallen Thursday after Ticketmaster canceled general ticket sales.

“The Eras on sale made one thing clear,” Ticketmaster said. “Taylor Swift is an unstoppable force and continues to set records.”

Ticketmaster said more than 2 million tickets were sold for The Eras tour during Tuesday’s presale, a process which left countless fans empty-handed and extremely frustrated.

Ticketmaster said 1.5 million presale registrants were selected to participate, while the remaining 2 million were placed on a waitlist.

In an effort to keep up with the demand, Swift doubled her tour by adding more shows.

But even that proved to not be enough.

Ticketmaster said it had no choice but to cancel the general ticket sale due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

The ticket provider claims its presale “Verified Fan” system is set up to prevent scalpers and bots from scooping up tickets meant for fans.

“Historically, working with Verified Fan invite codes has worked as we’ve been able to manage the volume coming into the site to shop for tickets,” Ticketmaster said. “However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks, as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site.”

In total, Ticketmaster said it received 3.5 billion system requests for The Eras tour, which is four-times its previous peak.

Ticketmaster apologized for the frustration millions of fans faced when trying to purchase tickets, as well as those who didn’t get the chance to.

“The biggest venues and artists turn to us because we have the leading ticketing technology in the world – that doesn’t mean it’s perfect, and clearly for Taylor’s on sale it wasn’t,” Ticketmaster said. “But we’re always working to improve the ticket buying experience. Especially for high demand on sales, which continue to test new limits.”

Based on site traffic, Ticketmaster said Swift would need to perform more than 900 stadium shows to ensure that all of her fans could attend.

“That’s a stadium show every single night for the next two-and-a-half years,” Ticketmaster said. “While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on.”

The presale debacle has drawn ire not only from fans, but also lawmakers.

Rep. David Cicilline is urging the Department of Justice to investigate Ticketmaster’s business practices.

Cicilline believes the ticket provider is an “unchecked monopoly” that is purposefully jacking up prices and strangling competition.

The Eras is Swift’s first tour since 2018. The 52-show tour, which includes a stop at Gillette Stadium, kicks off in March and wraps up in August.