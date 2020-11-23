The show must go on: Ken Jennings the first in series of interim ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts

UNDATED: Ken Jennings poses in this undated handout photo. Jennings finally lost on Jeopardy after becoming the biggest money winner in TV game show history, earning $2,520,700 over a 74-game run. The show was broadcast on November 30. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite the loss of host Alex Trebek earlier this month, Jeopardy! will resume production next week with what the show is calling “a series of interim guest hosts from within the Jeopardy! family.”

Trebek, 80, died Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. The show has been airing his final episodes in their entirety since his passing.

The first interim host, the show said, will be Ken Jennings, who claimed the title of Jeopardy!’s Greatest of All Time earlier this year.

Jennings also holds the all-time records for most consecutive games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700).

Who will host after Jennings? The show said that will be announced in the weeks ahead.

“Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him,” Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a statement. “We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

A long-term replacement for Trebek has not yet been decided upon.

In memory of Trebek, the show said it has updated its broadcast schedule and will air 10 of his best episodes during the weeks of Dec. 21 and 28. The remainder of Trebek’s final episodes will air the week of Jan. 4, and the first week of guest-hosted shows will air the week of Jan. 11.