FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The day has finally arrived for New England Swifties.

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” kicks off Friday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, bringing thousands of fans to town.

Parking lots will open at 2:30 p.m. for all three of Swift’s sold-out shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Gillette staff and local police are urging concertgoers to plan for an all-day event and drivers should expect to see heavy traffic due to concerts and sporting events across the area.

About 10 miles away from Swift’s concert, Janet Jackson will be performig at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. And a little more north in Boston, the Celtics are set to take on the Miami Heat at TD Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Fans driving to Gillette are urged to take I-495 or I-95 by Route 1, not local roads. Traffic stops will be in place along Route 1.

The MBTA Commuter Rail is also offering round-trip service from Boston for Friday’s show and from Boston and Providence for Saturday and Sunday’s shows.

The weather looks great this weekend except for rain showers expected for Saturday night.

However, Swift loves performing in the rain and it could be a repeat of her famous rain show at Gillette back in 2011.

There has already been a lot of excitement leading up to the weekend, with hundreds of fans waiting outside for hours on Thursday just to get their hands on some official merchandise.

Tickets are electronic and its recommended fans aff them to a digital wallet for easy access. No tickets will be sold at the stadium.