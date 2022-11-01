FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Taylor Swift is going back on tour in 2023!

The pop star will perform at Gillette Stadium on May 19 and 20. She will be joined by Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!),” she posted on Twitter.

Fans can register for presale access on Ticketmaster through Wednesday, Nov. 9. After you’re registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect next.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

The last time Swift — who has a home in Westerly’s Watch Hill — played at Gillette was in 2018.

She was set to perform in Foxboro in 2020 but she canceled her tour due to COVID-19.