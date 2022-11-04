FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — “Swifties” have another chance to see Taylor Swift perform when she visits New England next year.

The record-breaking, eleven-time Grammy winner added a third night to her stop at Gillette Stadium due to “overwhelming demand” and will now perform on May 19, 20 and 21, 2023.

She will be joined in Foxboro by Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for the May 19 and 20 shows, and Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams for the newly announced May 21 show.

Fans can register for presale access on Ticketmaster through Wednesday, Nov. 9. After you’re registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details on the next steps.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

The last time Swift — who has a home in Westerly’s Watch Hill — played in Foxboro was in 2018 when she became the first female artist to headline Gillette Stadium three nights in a row.

Her 2020 tour, which included a stop at Gillette, was canceled due to COVID-19.