PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A pair of famous comedians announced they’ll be making a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) later this year.

Steve Martin and Martin Short will be at PPAC on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Their new show is titled “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” and features special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers.

Tickets start at $58 and will go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. They can be bought online, over the phone, or at the box office.