Stephen Colbert is coming to URI in October

FILE – Stephen Colbert attends the CBS Network 2018 Upfront at The Plaza Hotel in New York on May 16, 2018. Colbert will return to doing live shows before a studio audience on June 14. CBS said Monday that audience members at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York will be required to show proof of vaccination before being admitted, and face masks will be optional for them. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is making his way to Rhode Island.

Colbert will appear at the Ryan Center as part of the University of Rhode Island’s alumni and family weekend.

It’s called “A Conversation with Stephen Colbert” and will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Everyone who attends will be required to show proof of vaccinations or a valid URI student ID, except for those who are younger than 12 and not yet eligible to get vaccinated.

Masks are required unless you are “actively eating and/or drinking.”

Tickets are on sale now online or in-person at the Ryan Center Box Office from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.