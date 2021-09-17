Stephen Colbert is coming to URI in October

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is making his way to Rhode Island.
Colbert will appear at the Ryan Center as part of the University of Rhode Island’s alumni and family weekend.
It’s called “A Conversation with Stephen Colbert” and will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Everyone who attends will be required to show proof of vaccinations or a valid URI student ID, except for those who are younger than 12 and not yet eligible to get vaccinated.
Masks are required unless you are “actively eating and/or drinking.”
Tickets are on sale now online or in-person at the Ryan Center Box Office from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.