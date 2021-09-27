South Kingstown native Andrew Burnap wins big at the Tony Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 26: Andrew Burnap, winner of the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for “The Inheritance” poses outside during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island got a big shoutout during the Tony Awards Sunday night.

South Kingstown native and University of Rhode Island alum Andrew Burnap is no stranger to the stage, taking home one of the most prestigious awards in American theatre.

Burnap won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his role as Toby Darling in The Inheritance — a play focused on the legacy of the AIDS crisis.

The awards ceremony honored the best achievements of the 2019-20 broadway season.

It was Burnap’s first time being nominated for a Tony Award and during his acceptance speech he was sure to give a shoutout to his roots.

“To the town of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, where I was born, I was raised by a community of incredible people,” he said. “Thank you, yeah, to the University of Rhode Island theatre department, to the artists formerly known as Yale School of Drama.”

The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 2020 but had to be delayed due to the pandemic.