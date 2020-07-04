Showcase Cinemas in Warwick reopens with new safety guidelines

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ After being closed for more than three months, Showcase Cinemas in Warwick has reopened its doors to movie buffs on Friday.

The movie theater is one of two of the company’s locations in the country that has reopened, according to Showcase Cinemas Vice President of Global Marketing Mark Malinowski.

“Showcase has really worked hard to think about re-imagining movie going,” he said.

Since several movies that were slated to be released this year have postponed production, so Showcase has decided to bring blockbuster classics back to the big screen for those itching to get out of the house, such as Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Ghostbusters. Tickets for movies that are part of the theater’s “Bring Back” program cost $5 each.

To limit contact, Malinowski said moviegoers are encouraged to buy their tickets online, though they can still be picked up in-person. He said everyone in the theater will have assigned seats to allow for social distancing, which will limit the theater capacity to 50%.

“We’re asking customers to wear their masks when they get to their seats, they can then take them off,” Malinowski said. “The great thing about the theater seating is that now we have this new algorithm built, so when you order your tickets and reserve your tickets, whether that’s online or even here, you’ll automatically be social distanced. The seats on either sides of you will be blocked. You can be with your group but you wont be sitting next to anyone you dont know.”

Theater management said frequently cleaning and sanitizing is a top priority and the theater has installed a new air-purifying system.

The theater said first-run films will return to Showcase on July 31.